Manchester Orchestra announce The Stuffing 2021 + NYC & LA shows

Pick up Manchester Orchestra's new album on limited pink smoke vinyl.

Manchester Orchestra recently released their new album The Million Masks of God, which is a high point in their already-great, long-running discography and not like anything they'd ever released before. The band had done some cool livestream stuff and socially distant acoustic shows throughout the pandemic, but now they're ready to get back out there with full-band, in-person live shows.

They'll do their big annual hometown Thanksgiving concert The Stuffing on November 19 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, and they've also got shows in NYC and LA coming up: October 21 at Hammerstein Ballroom and February 26, 2022 at Hollywood Palladium respectively. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Thursday (6/10) at noon local time and they're on artist presale now.

For more on The Million Masks of God, read our interview with Andy Hull about the album. Andy and other members of Manchester Orchestra also contributed to the recently-announced Foxing album Draw Down The Moon and Andy spoke about that album in our interview as well.

Manchester Orchestra also have a song on the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack and you can pick up our exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant of that soundtrack.

Watch Andy's recently released acoustic performance video of "Telepath" and stream the full album below. Pick up The Million Masks of God on limited pink smoke vinyl in our store.

Manchester Orchestra -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/21/21 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

11/19/21 Atlanta, GA Manchester Orchestra's The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

2/26/22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium