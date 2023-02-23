Manchester Orchestra announce ‘The Valley of Vision’ (exclusive blue vinyl & new video)

Manchester Orchestra have announced The Valley of Vision, a new six-song release with an accompanying 180-degree virtual reality film. Singer/songwriter Andy Hull says:

Making The Valley of Vision was an exciting idea of what the future could be for us in terms of how we create. None of these songs were written with the band being in the same room in a live setting. They were really like science experiments that started from the bottom and were added to gradually over time. We’re intrigued by doing things the wrong way, or attempting things we haven’t done before and getting inspired by them.

About the film, director Isaac Deitz adds:

Andy and I had talked about doing a film and album collaboration since 2021, after I directed the video for their song "Telepath." A year later he sent me The Valley of Vision, and I realized we had the potential to really do something special. Experiencing the film in its intended 180-degree, 3D VR format feels like downloading a dream into your head, and listening to the album feels like receiving an abstract map of different lessons regarding the human experience - forgiving yourself, listening to yourself, letting go, and saying goodbye to the old. Trees seemed to me the perfect symbol to convey a lot of those themes of life, death, rebirth and growth, but I wanted the 3DVR film to be a way for people to listen to the music in a variety of compelling environments, while also having those stories woven in for anyone paying attention. Each symbol represents a different experience nested in our internal worlds; it’s up to you whether you want to just enjoy them, or try to interpret what the dream means.

The album was co-produced by Andy and guitarist Robert McDowell, and also features from Catherine Marks, Dan Hannon, Jamie Martens, Kyle Metcalfe and Ethan Gruska, who plays piano on lead single "Capital Karma." It's an ethereal, atmospheric song, done in a way that sounds like no other band in the world. Check it out below.

We've also got an exclusive sea blue vinyl variant, limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Manchester Orchestra will screen the film at sold-out events in LA tonight (2/23) and NYC on March 1, and then they'll have a worldwide watch party on the Manchester Orchestra YouTube channel on March 9. The record comes out digitally on March 10 via Loma Vista, and physically on April 7. Manchester Orchestra are also performing at hometown Atlanta festival Shaky Knees in May.

Manchester Orchestra loading...

Tracklist

Capital Karma

The Way

Quietly

Letting Go

Lose You Again

Rear View