Manchester Orchestra doing livestream concert with BrooklynVegan-hosted Q&A

Manchester Orchestra's most recent album, 2017's A Black Mile to the Surface, is their best in years, and they'll debut a performance of it, A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film, this Friday, February 12 at 8 PM ET on YouTube. Directed by Alec Stanley and Stephen Payne, the multi-camera film was recorded at Asheville, NC’s Echo Mountain Recording studios, where the album was made. The performance features an expanded six-piece lineup, with Brooks Tipton and Grouplove's Ben Homola joining the band's core four-piece lineup.

"We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite awhile," frontman Andy Hull said. "So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody. This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning."

Before the stream, there will be a BrooklynVegan-presented pre-show virtual meet & greet, with a Q&A moderated by BV editor Andrew Sacher, where we'll ask the band questions chosen by you. We can only ask select questions due to time constraints, but submit your questions for Manchester Orchestra in the comments section of this post for a chance to have yours answered. You can also reply to us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

If you miss Friday's screening and Q&A, the film will air a second time, on Saturday, February 13 at 3 PM ET on Facebook. Hull, Robert McDowell, and producer Catherine Marks will hold a pre-show meet and greet for the second screening.