Manchester Orchestra & Foxing announce 2021-2022 North American tour

Earlier this month, Manchester Orchestra announced NYC and LA shows, as well as their annual hometown Atlanta Thanksgiving concert. Now they've revealed that those shows are part of a big 2021-2022 North American tour supporting their new album, The Million Masks of God, a high point in their already-great, long-running discography (order on limited edition pink smoke vinyl in our store). They'll be joined by Foxing for the dates, whose highly anticipated fourth album, Draw Down the Moon, is due out in August, and to which members of Manchester Orchestra contributed to the production.

Their dates together include the previously announced NYC and LA dates (which are at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 21 and Hollywood Palladium on February 26, respectively), as well as shows in Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston, Portland, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and more. See all dates below.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Thursday, June 24.

Meanwhile, Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Robert McDowell also joined Briston Maroney for a new live session performance of “Bottle Rocket,” which they also co-wrote with him:

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA/FOXING: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 05 Gas Monkey Dallas, TX

Oct 06 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Oct 08 House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, FL

Oct 09 Revolution Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Oct 10 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

Oct 12 The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Oct 13 The National Richmond, VA

Oct 15 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Oct 16 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Oct 18 House of Blues Boston, MA

Oct 19 State Theatre Portland, ME

Oct 21 Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Nov 16 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

Nov 17 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Nov 18 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Nov 19 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

Feb 16 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

Feb 17 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Feb 18 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Feb 19 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 21 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC

Feb 22 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

Feb 23 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 25 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

Feb 26 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Feb 27 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Mar 01 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

Mar 02 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mar 04 Stubb’s BBQ Austin, TX

Mar 05 Criterion Theater Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 06 The Admiral Omaha, NE

Mar 08 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Mar 09 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 11 Express Live! Columbus, OH

Mar 12 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Mar 13 Buffalo Riverworks Buffalo, NY

Mar 15 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

Mar 16 Corona Theatre Montreal, QC