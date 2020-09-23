Manchester Orchestra playing socially distanced acoustic show in CT (tix on BV presale)

Manchester Orchestra and frontman Andy Hull have stayed pretty busy during the pandemic. Andy released two albums of demos featuring unreleased songs from 2006-2010, he's done some reissues for both Manchester and his Right Away, Great Captain! solo project, he released a Manchester Orchestra live album on the band's Patreon, he guested on the recently-released lead single off Touche Amore's upcoming album, he's been working with Foxing on their TBA fourth album, and he's been working on his own new music too.

On top of all that, Manchester Orchestra will be coming to the Northeast for a socially distanced acoustic show on October 17 in Morris, Connecticut at South Farms. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now. Password = ManchesterBV.

The show is part of South Farms' outdoor "Twilight Concerts on the Farm" series, put on by Manic Presents, where Dinosaur Jr. played earlier this month. Attendees are seated in socially distanced "Guest Grids," keeping each group a safe distance from each other; you can see their full safety guidelines on their FAQ.

Stay tuned for more from Manchester Orchestra, and while you wait, watch their recently released live-in-studio acoustic video with Brother Bird:

--