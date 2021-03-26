Manchester Orchestra release “Keel Timing” off upcoming LP ‘The Million Masks of God’

Pre-order Manchester Orchestra's upcoming album on transparent light blue vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Manchester Orchestra have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Million Masks of God, following the excellent lead single "Bed Head." New song "Keel Timing" comes right before "Bed Head" on the album, and if you recognize the glitchy percussion on this one, that's because it leads right into the intro of "Bed Head" and is intended as a "prequel" to that song.

"‘Keel Timing‘ serves as a prequel to ‘Bed Head,'" frontman Andy Hull told Consequence of Sound. "It’s an isolated internal investigation about personal growth. Trying to decide what growth is positive and what growth is negative. And where do we land after that investigation." It's another great song, one that explores Manchester's atmospheric side as well as their knack for big, anthemic choruses. Listen and watch the Alex Thomas-directed video below.

The Million Masks of God comes out April 30 via Loma Vista, and you can pre-order it on transparent light blue vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

For more Manchester Orchestra, we recently looked back on 2009's Mean Everything to Nothing, and how it's an underrated masterpiece that still informs the power of their live show.

For more Andy Hull, he sings on the new Tigers Jaw album and co-produced the new Foxing song.