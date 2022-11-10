Manchester Orchestra release new song “No Rule” (listen)

Manchester Orchestra have released "No Rule," a song that began during the sessions for 2021's great The Million Masks of God (and has a lyrical callback to "Angel of Death"), but "took a little longer to cook than the rest." Clocking in at over five minutes, "No Rule" starts out as a tender folk song but it turns into towering art rock with some unexpected twists along the way. Listen below.

Manchester Orchestra also have some upcoming shows this month, including their annual hometown Thanksgiving-time show The Stuffing with Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, Petey, and Leah. All dates are listed below.

Manchester Orchestra -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/11 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland

11/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

11/13 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

11/15 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

11/16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/17 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11/18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre (The Stuffing w/ Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, Petey, and Leah)