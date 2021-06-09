Manchester Orchestra release sludgy new song “Never Ending” from ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ OST

Pick up Manchester Orchestra vinyl in our store.

Manchester Orchestra have released a new song, "Never Ending," off the upcoming soundtrack to DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal, which drops 7/16 via Loma Vista (pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants).

"When [executive producer] Tyler [Bates] reached out about wanting to include us in the soundtrack for this epic comic, this song immediately came to mind," said Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull, who also voiced Lex Luthor in Dark Nights: Death Metal's "Sonic Metalverse." "We spent some time with him adding flourishes to the original version and we were really thrilled with how well it turned out."

"Never Ending" is more of a straight-up rock song than most of the material on Manchester Orchestra's excellent new album The Million Masks of God, and it's always a treat to hear them churning out sludgy riffs and anthemic, shout-sung hooks like this. It's a great song and you can hear it below.

The band also just announced a few live shows: their annual hometown Thanksgiving concert The Stuffing on November 19 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, as well as NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 21 and LA's Hollywood Palladium on February 26, 2022. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Thursday (6/10) at noon local time and they're on artist presale now.

Pick up one of our limited, exclusive vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack while they last, and while you're in our store, pick up The Million Masks of God on limited pink smoke vinyl too.

For more Manchester Orchestra, read our recent interview with Andy Hull.