Manchester Orchestra share new song “The Way”; new album & film out this week

Manchester Orchestra's new album & VR film The Valley of Vision comes out this week, and they've just shared its second single, "The Way." It's a piano and beats-driven song that Andy Hull says he had been writing since 2019, but couldn't figure out how he wanted to present it, until producers Catherine Marks, Ethan Gruska, and Jamie Martens got involved and helped him finally turn it into what it is today. It's a good one, and you can check it out below.

The film portion of The Valley of Vision will premiere on Manchester Orchestra's YouTube channel this Thursday (3/9) at 7:45 Eastern, along with a discussion and virtual Q&A with the band and director Isaac Deitz. Check out the trailer below. The film will also screen at The Carpenter Hotel's Quonset Hut on Thursday, March 16 (12-4pm) in Austin during SXSW, and Manchester Orchestra play hometown Atlanta festival Shaky Knees and two sold-out London shows in May.

Our exclusive sea blue vinyl variant of The Valley of Vision is sold out, but you can pick it up on standard black vinyl.