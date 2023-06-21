Mandy, Indiana announce first US tour, share “The Driving Rain (18)” video
UK group Mandy, Indiana have announced their first US tour. Don't get too excited, it's currently just three shows in December: Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on December 2, L.A.'s The Echo on December 7, and San Francisco's Brick & Mortar on December 8. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, and don't be surprised if they add at least one more NYC show.
Meanwhile, the band have made a video for "The Driving Rain (18)," one of the highlights from their intense debut album, i've seen a way. It was directed by the band's producer/guitarist Scott Fair and made from found anime clips. Watch that below.
While this is Mandy, Indiana's first tour, it's not their first time in the US, as they played SXSW this year and were awesome.
Mandy, Indiana - 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. July 6 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
Fri. July 14 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms
Fri. July 21 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
Fri. Aug. 4 - Tassov, CZ @ Beseda
Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
Sat. Aug. 19 - Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
Fri. Oct. 27 - Salford, UK @ The White Hotel *
Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint *
Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Xerox *
Tue. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda *
Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack *
Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store *
Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios *
Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social *
Sun. Nov. 5 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin)
Sun. Nov. 29 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Sat. Dec. 2 - New York, NY @ Babyʼs All Right
Thu. Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Fri. Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene - Brick & Mortar Sat. Feb. 10 - London, UK @ Village Underground
* w/ Slap Rash