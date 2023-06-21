Mandy, Indiana announce first US tour, share “The Driving Rain (18)” video

UK group Mandy, Indiana have announced their first US tour. Don't get too excited, it's currently just three shows in December: Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on December 2, L.A.'s The Echo on December 7, and San Francisco's Brick & Mortar on December 8. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, and don't be surprised if they add at least one more NYC show.

Meanwhile, the band have made a video for "The Driving Rain (18)," one of the highlights from their intense debut album, i've seen a way. It was directed by the band's producer/guitarist Scott Fair and made from found anime clips. Watch that below.

While this is Mandy, Indiana's first tour, it's not their first time in the US, as they played SXSW this year and were awesome.

Mandy, Indiana - 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. July 6 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

Fri. July 14 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms

Fri. July 21 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Fri. Aug. 4 - Tassov, CZ @ Beseda

Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

Sat. Aug. 19 - Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

Fri. Oct. 27 - Salford, UK @ The White Hotel *

Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint *

Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Xerox *

Tue. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda *

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack *

Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store *

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios *

Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social *

Sun. Nov. 5 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin)

Sun. Nov. 29 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Sat. Dec. 2 - New York, NY @ Babyʼs All Right

Thu. Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Fri. Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene - Brick & Mortar Sat. Feb. 10 - London, UK @ Village Underground

* w/ Slap Rash