Mandy, Indiana share warehouse-ready single “Injury Detail,” making US live debut at SXSW

English experimentalists Mandy, Indiana have released a banging new single, "Injury Detail," today via Fire Talk. Vocalist and lyricist Valentine Caulfield says of the song, “‘Injury Detail’ was inspired by the idea of being trapped in a liminal space, with the guitars creating a seemingly limitless and undefined landscape. The vocals act as a guide to possible salvation, or perhaps something of a more sinister intent.” The pulsating single foregrounds industrial, rave-ready beats alongside Valentine's dark-toned French vocals. Listen to "Injury Detail" below.

"Injury Detail" is Mandy, Indiana's first new music since their 2021 debut EP which included a remix from producer Daniel Avery who named that EP one of his favorite releases of 2021, saying, "Probably the most exciting new band in the UK right now. Like Can and PiL dropping halves in the queue for Berghain."

Mandy, Indiana have a handful of live dates coming up in the UK. Plus, they'll make their US live debut at SXSW this March. So far that's their only stateside apparenance. All dates below.

Mandy, Indiana -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Jan. 20 - London, UK @ Lexington

Fri. Feb. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Yes

Sat. Feb. 4 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

Sun. Feb. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Fri. March 10 - Sun. March 19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW