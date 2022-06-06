Mannequin Pussy alt-pop side project Rosie Thorne share “You’re My Future” (watch the video)

Rosie Thorne is the alt-pop side project of Mannequin Pussy members Marisa “Missy” Dabice and Max Steen, and they've just released their synthy new single "You're My Future" on Epitaph. It comes with a video, and here's some background on that, via press release:

Musing on the inspiration behind the video, Marisa says, “I’m so deeply interested in human connection and the ways in which we express ourselves through love. How we show our devotion and our interest and our intent. There are so many different ways that we use language to demonstrate our love for another person. ‘You’re My Future’ attempts to capture how it feels to realize that the person you are falling in love with may be by your side forever."

The original concept for this video sought to follow two lovers who we meet shortly after they met at a night long rave. They wander around Philadelphia while slowly and completely falling in love with one another. The video stars Blake and D - a real life couple from D.C. “I wanted to cast and showcase love between two people who are not often represented in media.” Dabice explains. “Early in 2020, when so much of life went fully online - the Deaf community had to continually petition major corporations such as Zoom, Google, Tik Tok, You Tube, Twitch etc to include closed captioning for those in the Deaf community who were not able to participate in so many of our new virtual modes of communication. I imagined how this also related to art, music and visual storytelling and how at a time where many of us were so desperate for human connection, many people were being left out of conversations simply out of an ableist mindset of what it means to make something accessible.”

Missy describes how the video came together stating, “Through friends in Philadelphia I was introduced to Michelle Goodwin, who came on as an editor and producer of this music video. Michelle is a CODA who, along with Blake and D, were consultants on this video. Blake is a Deaf adult and D a CODA. The video was filmed over 3 sunrises and 2 sunsets in Philadelphia, in July 2021. We wanted to make a sweet, romantic, slightly cheesy portrayal of two young people falling in love who we see expressing that love for each other in a language that many people in the world do not speak and have yet to learn. ASL (American Sign Language) has even been described as painting through air and we sought to capture the beauty of both the language and the people who speak it. Happy Pride!"