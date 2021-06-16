Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t & Pinkshift add more tour dates (2nd NYC show included)

The amazing triple-billed tour of Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t and Pinkshift has not surprisingly been selling out in multiple cities, so it's very good news that they just added more dates, including second NYC and LA shows as well as stops in Denver, Austin, Durham, Hamden, and a big hometown headliner for Philly's Mannequin Pussy at Union Transfer.

The newly-added LA show happens October 1 at Lodge Room without Angel Du$t (tickets) and the newly-added NYC show is October 30 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets). The newly-added shows go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. Updated dates are listed below.

Since the tour was announced, Angel Du$t surprise-released their very good new EP Bigger House. MP's also-very-good new EP Perfect is out now, as is Pinkshift's Saccharine. We just included Pinkshift's "Rainwalk" in our list of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know.

Mannequin Pussy also have upcoming tour dates with Japanese Breakfast (including a few in the tristate area) and those are listed below too.

Mannequin Pussy -- 2021 Tour Dates

w/ Japanese Breakfast

7/21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

7/22 Richmond, VA The National

7/23 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

7/24 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

7/25 Birmingham, AL Saturn

7/26 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

7/28 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

7/29 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

7/30 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

8/2 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts

8/3 Rochester, NY Anthology

8/4 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

8/5 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

8/6 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

8/7 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

8/8 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

w/ Angel Du$t & Pinkshift:

9/14 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

9/15 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

9/16 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

9/17 Omaha, NE Slowdown

9/18 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

9/20 Denver, CO Bluebird

9/21 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

9/23 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

9/24 Spokane, WA Lucky You Lounge

9/25 Portland, OR Holocene

9/26 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival

9/28 Oakland, CA The New Parish

9/29 Santa Cruz, CA The Atrium at the Catalyst

9/30 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

10/1 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room (no Angel Du$t)

10/12 Austin, TX The Parish

10/13 Dallas, TX Dada

10/14 Houston, TX The Secret Group

10/17 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

10/20 Nashville, TN High Watt

10/21 Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater

10/24 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

10/26 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

10/27 Boston, MA The Sinclair

10/28 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/29 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

10/30 New York NY Bowery Ballroom