Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t & Pinkshift announce 2021 tour

Mannequin Pussy's new EP Perfect arrives this Friday (5/21) via Epitaph, and they've just announced a headlining September/October tour with killer support coming from Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) and Pinkshift.

The tour kicks off after Mannequin Pussy open select dates on Japanese Breakfast's just-expanded tour (including Philly, Jersey City, New Haven, Asbury Park, and more), and it includes stops in Chicago, Seattle, LA, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and more, before concluding at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28. Tickets for all dates, including the Brooklyn show, go on sale Friday (5/21) at 10 AM local time.

The band says, "We wanna say: We’re feeling cautiously optimistic about all this. If these tours can happen safely - *incredible* - if not, we’ll figure it out. Either way, it feels good to be excited about live music again." Let's hope it all happens as planned! All dates are listed on the tour flyers below.

Pinkshift recently released their killer debut EP Saccharine. Last year, we profiled the band and called them one of 2020's most vital new punk bands. Angel Du$t recently released a single with reworked versions of their songs by Panda Bear and Lunice.

Watch videos from all three bands below...

--

