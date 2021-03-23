Mannequin Pussy announce new EP ‘Perfect’ (watch “Control” video)

Mannequin Pussy have announced a new EP, Perfect, due out May 21 via Epitaph. It's the anticipated follow-up to their 2019 album Patience (one of our favorite albums of the year), and like that album, it was produced by Will Yip. See the cover art and tracklisting below.

They've share the first single, the cathartic, propulsive "Control," which is accompanied by a video directed by vocalist and guitarist Missy. Watch that below.

PERFECT TRACK LISTING

1. Control

2. Perfect

3. To Lose You

4. Pigs is Pigs

5. Darling