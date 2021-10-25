Mannequin Pussy launch GoFundMe after gear & van stolen in Akron, OH

Mannequin Pussy had their van and trailer stolen while in the final leg of their tour with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift. They discovered the theft on Saturday (10/23) while in Akron, OH. "Hoped to never have to make this post but WTF here we go," a message from the band reads. "Last night outside our hotel in Akron, OH the Mannequin Pussy van/trailer was stolen. This means all our gear. All our merch. So many personal items. As of right now we are not cancelling our show in Rochester but it'll be.... different? We're devastated by as always we'll figure it out and keep rocking."

They also posted a photo of the stolen van and trailer:

Along with a list of the stolen gear:

They've now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help recover their stolen gear. It reads:

On October 23rd, we went outside our hotel room in Akron, OH and found that our van and trailer were stolen. All of our gear, all of our merch, and many personal belongings are now lost. This has been a huge loss for all of us, both financially and emotionally. Between the stolen gear, lost merch sales, new merch printing, new van rentals, and more, we're estimating at least a $50,000 loss. Luckily we have insurance for the gear and the van, but that will only cover SOME of the gear and there are still more costs coming as we try to catch up from this. As the goal is only an estimation, if we meet or exceed our actual needs with funds to spare, they will be donated to an organization of our choosing. Also please remember that the government will tax us on all the money raised through this gofundme! Any donations to help us out are so greatly appreciated. We also put up new items for preorder in our webstore if you'd like to help out that way instead. Sincerely and with so much love and appreciation for your support,

Missy, Kaleen, Bear, Max & Carolyn

Meanwhile, Mannequin Pussy's tour stops in NYC later this week for shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28 and Bowery Ballroom on October 30. They also return to the NYC area in 2022 to play Screaming Females' Garden Party at White Eagle Hall.