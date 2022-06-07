Mannequin Pussy played Saint Vitus Bar twice w/ Shawty (night 2 pics, video)

After being forced to postpone their Brooklyn headlining show in May because of a positive Covid case in their touring party, Mannequin Pussy started off this week with a pair of shows at Saint Vitus Bar on Sunday and Monday. We were at Monday night's (6/6) show, which was a typically energetic set from the band that kept the crowd moving. See pictures from Monday night (including opener Shawty and Mannequin Pussy's playlist) by Jeanette D. Moses, along with a few fan-taken video clips from both nights, below.

Meanwhile, Marissa "Missy" Dabice and Max Steen of Mannequin Pussy just formed a new alt-pop side project, Rosie Thorne, and shared the synthy new single "You're My Future." Watch the video for that below, as well.

Get Mannequin Pussy's most recent release, Perfect, on yellow and black vinyl in the BV store.