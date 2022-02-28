Mannequin Pussy playing Brooklyn after Coachella & Shaky Knees

Mannequin Pussy had to cut their February tour short due to Covid, but they're starting to announce shows happening this spring around their festival appearances at Coachella and Shaky Knees.

So far the only date announced is at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on May 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Stay tuned for more dates. You can pick up Mannequin Pussy's "Pefect" 12" in the BV shop.

Check out photos from Mannequin Pussy's 2021 Bowery Ballroom show: