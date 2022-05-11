Mannequin Pussy reschedule Brooklyn show over Covid case, add new date

Mannequin Pussy were scheduled to headline Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn tonight (5/12), but that show is now postponed following a positive Covid test in their touring party. The new date is on June 5 at Saint Vitus Bar, and all tickets to the original show will be honored.

They've also added a new date, happening the next night, on June 6 at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now, and Chronic open both shows.

Mannequin Pussy also have dates in Europe and the UK lined up this summer, as well as a show supporting Bikini Kill in Maryland. See all dates below, and get their Perfect 12" on vinyl in the BV store.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY: 2022 TOUR

June 5, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

June 6, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

June 22, 2022 London, United Kingdom EartH

June 25, 2022 Manchester, United Kingdom Outbreak Fest

June 26, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom Broadcast

June 27, 2022 Leeds, United Kingdom Brudenell Social Club

June 28, 2022 Nottingham, United Kingdom Bodega

June 30, 2022 Margate, United Kingdom Elsewhere

July 1, 2022 Brighton, United Kingdom Green Door Store

July 2, 2022 Cardiff, United Kingdom Clwb Ifor Bach

July 3, 2022 Birmingham, United Kingdom Hare & Hounds 2

July 5, 2022 Birkenhead, United Kingdom Future Yard CIC

July 6, 2022 Limerick, Ireland Kasbah @ Dolans

July 7, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Workman’s Club

July 9, 2022 Cheltenham, United Kingdom 2000 Trees

July 12, 2022 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore