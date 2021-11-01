Mannequin Pussy wrapped up their tour w/ Angel Du$t & Pinkshift in NYC (pics, video)

The amazing triple-billed tour of Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, and Pinkshift wrapped up their run together on Saturday night (10/30) at Bowery Ballroom, their second of two NYC shows (the first was on Thursday at Music Hall of Williamsburg). Mannequin Pussy had the room moving as they played a set pulling mostly from their excellent 2019 album Patience, as well as plenty of songs from their 2016 sophomore album Romantic and this year's very good Perfect EP. See pictures from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum, along with a couple of fan-taken video clips, below.

Mannequin Pussy had their van and trailer, containing gear, merch, and personal belongings, stolen not long before the final leg of their tour, and they issued an update to their GoFundMe on Friday (10/29), writing, "The Akron Police did find our van. We're still waiting to find out what kind of shape it's in but all of our gear was taken. Thankfully some of our merch was left behind and we were able to retrieve it. Needless to say, we can't thank you all enough for your support and generosity. We've closed off donations. Anything we don't use for getting back on our feet will be donated to a worthwhile cause."