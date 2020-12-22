Mannequin Pussy’s stolen van found by Catbite

On Monday, Mannequin Pussy reached out to their Philadelphia neighbors via Twitter in hopes of finding their 15-passenger blue Ford van, which had been stolen the night before. "So with 10 days left of 2020 the universe said: here's some more bullshit," they wrote. "Our band van got STOLEN last night - Philly: if you see a Ford E350 15 passenger blue van with some big scratches on the side lmk?"

A longshot in the best of circumstances, but whether from the magic of the holiday season, or in testament to the power of social media, the missing van was found -- by Philly ska band Catbite. "OMG YALL," Mannequin Pussy wrote in another tweet. "Thank you so much for sharing the fuck outta this message. And huge thank you to @catbiteband who just found it on another street in north Philly. They popped open the back lock, hot wired tf outta it and dumped it 10 blocks ???? Wild ass 24 hours."

"THIS IS SOME SERIOUS POWER OF THE INTERNET AND PHILLY COMMUNITY SHIT," Mannequin Pussy continued.

In a reply to Mannequin Pussy's original tweet, Catbite pointed out they "bike all around the city for work," and said, "My old bands van got stolen and I found it like less than a mile away a few days later!!" They later tweeted, "was having a day but then I found @mannequinpussy’s stolen van and am soooo happy now!!!!"

Stream both bands below.