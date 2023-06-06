Mantra of the Cosmos (Ride / Happy Mondays) share debut single “Gorilla Guerilla”

Mantra of the Cosmos, the new supergroup featuring Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder & Bez, Ride's Andy Bell, and drummer Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), have shared their debut single. "Gorilla Guerilla" is a groovy trip that sounds like the sum of their parts, danceable, psychedelic, and fun.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos," says Bell, "Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.” Ryder adds, "“It’s a fucking blast, mate." Listen to "Gorilla Guerilla" below.

Mantra of the Cosmos made their live debut over the weekend with a surprise gig at London's The Box and will play Glastonbury later in the month.