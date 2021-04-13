Maple Glider announces debut LP for Partisan Records; watch “Swimming” video

Maple Glider, aka Australia-based singer songwriter Tori Zietsch, signed to Partisan Records in March with a beautiful new single, "Good Thing." She's now announced her debut album, To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, due out June 25 via Partisan and Pieater. Says Zietsch, "This is what the album looks like to me: walking past tinsel covered trees in mid-September, swimming along the Calanques in the south of France, car-bonnet frost, darkness at 4 pm, lightness until 10 pm, a muted feeling, the perpetual grey fog that swallows the Silver Coast, the colour red, this ugly green dress, red wine, red blood, red lips, red is the colour of the cardinal’s robe, Switzerland, my mother’s diaries, a coroner’s report, the sun on my face, the end of love..."

She's also shared new single "Swimming" and its accompanying video, directed by creative collaborator Bridgette Winten, which you can watch below. It's another lovely, melancholy folk song, delicate but stirring, and about it, Zietsch says, "This was meant to be a love song, but by the time I finished it, it kind of predetermined a break-up. I’d been experiencing some of the most beautiful places I’d ever been in, and falling out of love was very confusing. I was trying to force myself to be happy and in love, but I was far from home, and really lonely. It made sense to record the song after the break-up. I kind of felt like I was able to handle the sincerity of it then."

Maple Glider - To Enjoy Is The Only Thing Tracklisting

As Tradition

Swimming

View From This Side

Friend

Be Mean, It’s Kinder Than Crying

Good Thing

Baby Tiger

Performer

Mama It’s Christmas