Maple Glider announces new LP ‘I Get Into Trouble,’ shares “Dinah”

Australian singer-songwriter Maple Glider, aka Naarm/Melbourne-based Tori Zietsch, announced her sophomore album, I Get Into Trouble, which is out October 13 via Pieater/Partisan (pre-order). “This album feels more like an opening up because there are things I wasn't feeling ready to publicly share through songs, but now I finally feel ready,” says Tori. It follows her 2021 debut To Enjoy Is The Only Thing. Check out the new artwork and tracklist below.

"Dinah" is the lead single off I Get Into Trouble, a satirical adaptation of the bible story "Dinah gets into trouble" -- sure enough, the song comments on lack of safety in the Christian church and double standards for women, all over warm folk-rock. “For me, ‘Dinah’ is the scariest thing I’ve ever put out. It’s probably the most pop feeling song I’ve released, but it’s really quite an angry song. I have felt incredibly disturbed and frustrated and sad in the process of writing and putting it together,” Tori explains. “I wanted the video to be fast paced, colourful, and full of energy, the same kind of riled up energy I had when I wrote the song. But it also had to be silly, because I can’t help that.” Watch "Dinah" below.

Maple Glider has sold out her first London shows, and she'll be touring the UK and Europe through the month of September. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are below.

Maple Glider, I Get Into Trouble loading...

I Get Into Trouble Tracklisting

1. Do You

2. Dinah

3. Two Years

4. FOMO

5. Don’t Kiss Me

6. You At The Top Of The Driveway

7. You're Gonna Be A Daddy

8. For You And All The Songs We Loved

9. Surprises

10. Scream

Maple Glider -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sept 13 - Servant Jazz Quarters - London, UK (Sold Out)

Sept 14 - Servant Jazz Quarters - London, UK (Sold Out)

Sept 16 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, UK

Sept 18 - Prachtwerk - Berlin, Germany

Sept 20 - POPUP - Paris, France

Sept 21 - Botanique Witloofbar - Brussels, Belgium

Sept 22 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, Germany