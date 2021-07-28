Marc Ribot preps book ‘Unstrung: Rants and Stories of a Noise Guitarist,’ touring

Guitar great Marc Ribot, who has played with Tom Waits, The Lounge Lizards, Elvis Costello, John Zorn and many more, will release his first book, Unstrung: Rants and Stories of a Noise Guitarist, on August 3 via Akashic Books. Not a straight-up memoir, the book includes stories from his 40+ years as a musician, as well as essays, philosophical musings, short stories and "the occasional unfilmable film 'mistreatment'." From the back of the book:

In the first section of the book, “Lies and Distortion,” Ribot turns his attention to his instrument—“my relation to the guitar is one of struggle; I’m constantly forcing it to be something else”—and reflects on his influences (and friends) like Robert Quine (The Voidoids) and producer Hal Willner (Saturday Night Live), while delivering an impassioned plea on behalf of artists’ rights. Elsewhere, we glimpse fragments of Ribot’s life as a traveling musician—he captures both the monotony of touring as well as small moments of beauty and despair on the road. In the heart of the collection, “Sorry, We’re Experiencing Technical Difficulties,” Ribot offers wickedly humorous short stories that synthesize the best elements of the Russian absurdist tradition with the imaginative heft of George Saunders. Taken together, these stories and essays cement Ribot’s position as one of the most dynamic and creative voices of our time.

Marc will promote 'Unstrung' on a short virtual book tour in August: August 7 with San Francisco store City Lights, in conversation with Elliott Sharp (via Zoom); August 8 with Brooklyn store Word, in conversation with Greg Tate (via Crowdcast); and August 15 with Chicago's Book Cellar, in conversation with Kurt Hollander (via Zoom).

Meanwhile, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog recently released a new album, Hope, and are playing shows in October in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Brooklyn's Bell House on 10/7 with The Messthetics (the band featuring Brendan Canty and Joe Lally of Fugazi). Dates are listed, along with a stream of Hope, below.

Marc Ribot - 2021 Book Dates

SAT, AUG 7, 3pm ET - Marc Ribot in conversation with Elliott Sharp at

City Lights (San Francisco)

SUN, AUG 8, 4pm ET - Marc Ribot in conversation with Greg Tate at Word (Brooklyn)

SUN, AUG 15, 2pm ET - Marc Ribot in conversation with Kurt Hollander

at Book Cellar (Chicago)

Ceramic Dog Record Release for HOPE - US Tour

October 7 Bell House - Brooklyn, NY w/ The Messthetics (ex-Fugazi)

October 8 Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD

October 9 Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA