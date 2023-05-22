Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog announce new LP, touring w/ The Bad Plus (listen to “Connection”)

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, his indie rock trio with Shahzad Ismaily and Ches Smith, have announced a new album, Connection, which will be out July 14 via Knockwurst Records. This is their fifth album and Ribot calls it "the best thing we've ever done;" it features guest appearances from Syd Straw, keyboardist Anthony Coleman, saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, organist Greg Lewis, clarinetist Oscar Noriega, and cellist Peter Sachon.

The first single is the album's blistering title track. “This song’s (and the album’s) title began with a sculpture by our friend (and Ceramic Dog bassist Shahzad Ismaily’s daughter) Anika (age 6),” says Ribot. “A kind of house made by sticking toothpicks into Halloween candies. It’s an odd shaped house, kind of like the frame of a geodesic dome…if it wasn’t a dome. The little structure is home to a drawing of a smiling gingerbread man. Very homey. But, as we all know, it was the gingerbread man’s problematic home that caused him to ‘run as fast as he can.’ And what struck us about this home, apart from its odd beauty, was the fragility of its toothpick design, in which Anika perfectly captured the fragility of our contemporary attempts at human connection, the shadow hanging over our post-everything ‘homes.’ Everything else, the words, and the beat — which, music nerds take note, lays a 4/4 drum beat on top of a 3/4 melody — came later. Thanks, Anika.”

Listen to "Connection" below.

Ceramic Dog will be on tour with The Bad Plus in June, and when that wraps up they'll play a homecoming Brooklyn show at Union Pool on June 18, part of the venue's free Summer Thunder series. All dates are listed below.

Marc will also be playing Brooklyn's Public Records on May 30 with Yo La Tengo and the Martin Bisi Collective, which is a (pricy) benefit for the Voice of Gowanus nonprofit. More info here.

Connection:

Connection

Subsidiary

Soldiers in the Army of Love

Ecstasy

Swan

No Name

Heart Attack

That’s Entertainment

Order of Protection

Crumbia

CERAMIC DOG - TOUR 2023

JUNE

7 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall *

8 – Detroit, MI – Marble Bar

9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall †

10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue † ^

11 – Madison, WI – Madison Jazz Festival @ High Noon Saloon †

13 – Indianapolis, IN – Toby Theater †

14 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley †

15 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage †

16 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle †

17 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat †

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool Summer Thunder (Free Show)

30 – Gexto, Spain – Gexto Jazz

JULY

1 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Lantaren Venster

4 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Musik Loppen

6 – Braga, Portugal – TBA

7 – Lisbon, Portugal - TBA

8 – Warsaw, Poland – Pardon, To Tu

10 – München, Germany – Muffatwerk

11 – Forli, Italy – Lupo 340

12 – Rome, Italy - Casa del Jazz

* w/ Andy Moor (of The Ex), Adversarial Networks

† w/ The Bad Plus

^ w/Special Guest Alan Sparhawk (of Low)