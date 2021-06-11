Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog releasing LP, playing shows w/ The Messthetics (1/2 Fugazi)

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, his trio with Ches Smith and Shahzad Ismaily, are releasing a new album, Hope, on June 25. They just played their first shows supporting it, including one at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, and now they have a few more lined up in the fall, in Brooklyn, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is with The Messthetics, the instrumental trio made up of Fugazi’s rhythm section (Brendan Canty and Joe Lally) and experimental/jazz guitarist Anthony Pirog, and it's presented by Le Poisson Rouge but happening at The Bell House on October 7. Tickets are on sale now, and proof of full COVID vaccination is required to attend, either through NY's Excelsior Pass or your vaccine card.

Stream three singles from Hope, "B-Flat Ontology," "The Activist," and "They Met in the Middle," below.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG: 2021 TOUR

October 7, 2020 Bell House - Brooklyn, NY *

October 8, 2021 Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD

October 9, 20201 Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

* - w/ The Messthetics