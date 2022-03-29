Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) releases debut single “Entertainment,” touring this fall

TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic is working on her solo debut as Marci, which will be released later this year via Arbutus Records. As a first taste, she's just released "Entertainment," an instantly appealing sophistipop morsel that was co-written and produced with TOPS guitarist David Carriere and features backing vocals from the band's Jane Penny.

“‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” says Marci. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” If you like TOPS or the more suave pop moments of Feist, you should dig this. We've got the premiere of the song's video which you can watch below.

Marci has announced fall tour dates, including stops in Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 10/11), Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

Marci Tour Dates:

Sat. Oct. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

Mon. Oct. 10 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Tue. Oct. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Thu. Oct. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Fri. Oct. 14 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Sat. Oct. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Fri. Oct. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid