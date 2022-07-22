Marcus Mumford announces North American tour with The A’s and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford has announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming Blake Mills-produced debut solo album (self titled) (which features Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin). Support comes from Danielle Ponder on the first leg and The A's (members of Mountain Man and Sylvan Esso) on the second. Things kick off in September and wrap up in November, hitting NYC's Beacon Theatre, LA's The Wiltern, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and more along the way.
The Beacon Theatre show goes down on November 7 and that one's with The A's. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 9 AM with presales beforehand (local presale password = SOCIAL). All dates are listed below.
Danielle Ponder has also just announced her debut album, Some Of Us Are Brave, due September 16 via Future Classic, and she released the powerfully soulful title track. Check it out below.
Watch the Steven Spielberg-directed video for Marcus' recent single "Cannibal" and a recent video from The A's debut album below too.
Marcus Mumford -- 2022 Tour Dates
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall