Marcus Mumford announces North American tour with The A’s and Danielle Ponder

Marcus Mumford has announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming Blake Mills-produced debut solo album (self titled) (which features Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin). Support comes from Danielle Ponder on the first leg and The A's (members of Mountain Man and Sylvan Esso) on the second. Things kick off in September and wrap up in November, hitting NYC's Beacon Theatre, LA's The Wiltern, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and more along the way.

The Beacon Theatre show goes down on November 7 and that one's with The A's. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 9 AM with presales beforehand (local presale password = SOCIAL). All dates are listed below.

Danielle Ponder has also just announced her debut album, Some Of Us Are Brave, due September 16 via Future Classic, and she released the powerfully soulful title track. Check it out below.

Watch the Steven Spielberg-directed video for Marcus' recent single "Cannibal" and a recent video from The A's debut album below too.

Marcus Mumford -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall