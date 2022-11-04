Maren Morris, Steve Earle & more cover Rolling Stones on 60th anniversary tribute (hear new single)

A Rolling Stones tribute album is on the way, featuring a star-powered roster of country acts. Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17 via This Is Hit, and celebrates the Stones' 60th anniversary (pre-save). Featured artists include Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Marcus King, Steve Earle, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and more. Check out the full track list below.

The first single from the tribute is Brothers Osborne and The War And Treaty's rendition of "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)." Their casual version gives a modern take on the classic, and you can listen below.

Stoned Cold Country loading...

STONED COLD COUNTRY TRACKLIST:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

“Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

“Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

“It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

“Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

“Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

“Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

“Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

“Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

“Angie” – Steve Earle

“Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

“Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel