Mares Of Thrace announce tour with Couch Slut, The Austerity Program & more
Canadian doom/sludge duo Mares Of Thrace released their first album in a decade last year, and now they have shared plans for a North American tour supporting it. They'll be joined on the road by a nice variety of heavy bands on select dates, including Dead Quiet, The Austerity Program, Lo-Pan, and Couch Slut.
The tour kicks off in Calgary in early June, and includes stops in Fargo, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available now.
Mares Of Thrace come to NYC on June 23 at TV Eye in Ridgewood, and that one's with NYC locals Couch Slut (who are headlining) and The Austerity Program. All dates below.
Mares of Thrace -- 2023 Tour Dates
06/09 Calgary, AB - The Palomino *
06/10 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Theatre *
06/11 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre *
06/12 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
06/13 Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
06/15 Alton, IL - The Conservatory
06/16 Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub
06/17 Columbus, OH - Spacebar ^
06/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Gov't House
06/20 Washington, DC - Runaway
06/22 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City +
06/23 New York, NY - TV Eye ~+
06/24 Boston, MA - O'Briens +
06/25 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
06/26 Ottawa, ON - New Sodom
06/27 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
06/28 Hamilton, ON - The Casbah
06/29 Detroit, MI - Outer Limits
06/30 Chicago, IL - Livewire Lounge
06/31 Minneapolis, MN - Mortimer's
* with Dead Quiet
^ with Lo-Pan
+ with The Austerity Program
~ with Couch Slut