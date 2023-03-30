Mares Of Thrace announce tour with Couch Slut, The Austerity Program & more

Canadian doom/sludge duo Mares Of Thrace released their first album in a decade last year, and now they have shared plans for a North American tour supporting it. They'll be joined on the road by a nice variety of heavy bands on select dates, including Dead Quiet, The Austerity Program, Lo-Pan, and Couch Slut.

The tour kicks off in Calgary in early June, and includes stops in Fargo, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available now.

Mares Of Thrace come to NYC on June 23 at TV Eye in Ridgewood, and that one's with NYC locals Couch Slut (who are headlining) and The Austerity Program. All dates below.

Mares of Thrace 2023 tour loading...

Mares of Thrace -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/09 Calgary, AB - The Palomino *

06/10 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Theatre *

06/11 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre *

06/12 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

06/13 Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

06/15 Alton, IL - The Conservatory

06/16 Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

06/17 Columbus, OH - Spacebar ^

06/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Gov't House

06/20 Washington, DC - Runaway

06/22 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City +

06/23 New York, NY - TV Eye ~+

06/24 Boston, MA - O'Briens +

06/25 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

06/26 Ottawa, ON - New Sodom

06/27 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

06/28 Hamilton, ON - The Casbah

06/29 Detroit, MI - Outer Limits

06/30 Chicago, IL - Livewire Lounge

06/31 Minneapolis, MN - Mortimer's

* with Dead Quiet

^ with Lo-Pan

+ with The Austerity Program

~ with Couch Slut