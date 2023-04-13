Mareux preps ‘Lovers from the Past’ LP, touring after Coachella

Aryan Ashtiani has been carving out his own brand of darkwave as Mareux for a decade, making music that is gloomy but neon-lit, nostalgic but modern. His new album, Lovers from the Past, is out May 5 via Warner Records and you can listen to three songs from it, and his 2022 cover of The Cure's "The Perfect Girl," below.

Mareux will be at Coachella this Sunday and next, and will launch his 2023 tour on May 5 in Pomona, CA. The tour includes a stop at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 17 with Cold Gawd. All dates are listed below.

LOVERS FROM THE PAST:

“Night Vision”

“Glass” ft. King Woman

“Lovers From The Past”

“Killer”

“DTLA”

“Little Lies”

“Heaven On Earth”

“Diosa”

“Hurt”

MAREUX - 2023 TOUR DATES:

May

5 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA

6 – The Nile – Mesa, AZ

8 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

9 – The Parish – Austin, TX

10 – Deep Ellum Art Company – Dallas, TX

11 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

12 – Santos – New Orleans, LA

13 – Underground Atlanta – Atlanta, GA

15 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

16 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

18 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

19 – La Sala Rossa – Montreal, QC

20 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

21 – El Club – Detroit, MI

23 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

26 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

27 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

June

6 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA