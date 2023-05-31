Margaret Glaspy announces new LP & tour, shares “Act Natural”

Margaret Glaspy has announced a new album, Echo The Diamond, due out August 18 via ATO. It's her third album, the follow-up to 2020's Devotion, and she co-produced it with her partner Julian Lage. "Bruce Lee once said to be water—if water is in a teacup, it becomes teacup-shaped; if it’s in a glass, then it takes the shape of that glass,” she says. “For me, Echo The Diamond is a way of saying ‘shine bright’, ‘be brilliant.’"

"I love music with a big element of risk to it, which was really the heartbeat of this album," Margaret continues. "A lot of what you hear are the very first takes."

The first single is "Act Natural," which she says "is about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable. I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Phineas Alexander, below.

Margaret is heading out on tour in September, with UK dates opening for Half Moon Run followed by a North American headlining tour later the same month. Those dates begin in Washington DC on September 28 and run through November 14 in Los Angeles. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on October 20. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

Margaret Glaspy - Echo the Diamond loading...

MARGARET GLASPY - ECHO THE DIAMOND TRACKLIST

1. Act Natural

2. Get Back

3. Female Brain

4. Irish Goodbye

5. I Didn’t Think So

6. Memories

7. Turn The Engine

8. Hammer and the Nail

9. My Eyes

10. People Who Talk

MARGARET GLASPY: 2023 TOUR

9/12 - Chalk - Brighton, UK *

9/13 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK *

9/14 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

9/16 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK *

9/17 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK *

9/18 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK *

9/20 - Omeara - London, UK

9/28 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

9/30 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

10/2 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

10/4 - El Club - Detroit, MI

10/6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/7 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

10/8 - The Back Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/10 - Blue Room @ Third Man Records - Nashville, TN

10/11 - Center Stage - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

10/12 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

10/13 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

10/14 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

10/20 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/1 - Antone’s - Austin, TX

11/2 - Deep Ellum Art Co - Dallas, TX

11/4 - Ophelia's - Denver, CO

11/6 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

11/7 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

11/9 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

11/10 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

11/14 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

*opening for Half Moon Run