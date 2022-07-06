Margaret Glaspy shares “My Body My Choice,” playing NYC benefit w/ Katy Kirby & more

Margaret Glaspy wrote her new single, "My Body My Choice," two years ago, but decided to release it after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "This is a song of protest," she writes. "Taking away resources from people who need abortions leaves them with unsafe alternatives, & no one should be forced to experience that. It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy."

"Because of the supreme court’s decision, minority women, majority women, transgender people, non binary people - of all backgrounds are left even more vulnerable," she continues. "This song is a reminder of what our rights are and should be. It’s your body, so it should be your choice."

A portion of proceeds from the single will go to The Brigid Alliance, which provides logistical support, including travel, food, lodging, and childcare, for people seeking abortions.

Margaret is also playing an NYC show to benefit The Brigid Alliance, at Baby's All Right on August 7. It's with Katy Kirby, Lola Kirke, DJs Sadie Dupuis and Adi Oasis, and a "secret guest." Tickets are on sale now.