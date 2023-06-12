Margo Price adds NYC show/discussion with Craig Finn to tour

Margo Price is in NYC this week for the 2023 Libera Awards, and the day after that she'll be taking part in an evening of music and conversation. Presented by the Grammy Museum, "A New York Evening With Margo Price" happens Friday, June 16 at The Greene Space and will feature Price talking with The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, followed by performance of songs from this year's Strays and more.

After her NYC visit, Margo will begin her summer tour next week at Pendleton, OR's Jackalope Jamboree, with dates on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and she will also play Bethel, NY's Catbird Music Festival on August 19. This fall, she'll play Philly's XPoNential Fest 2023 and will be opening a few dates of Chris Stapleton's tour, including Long Island's USB Arena on October 7 with Nikki Lane also on the bill. All dates are listed below.

a new york evening with margo price loading...

Margo Price - 2023 Tour Dates

6/15 - NYC - The 2023 Libera Awards

6/16 - NYC - Greene Space

6/22 - Pendleton, OR - Jackalope Jamboree

6/23 - Stanley, ID - Sawtooth Valley Gathering

6/24 - Lander, WY - Lander Concert Series+

6/25 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge+

6/28 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room+

6/29 - Rogers, AR - Outlaw Music Festival

7/1 - Denver, CO - Dusty Boots

7/9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

7/13 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

7/14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

7/15 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena*

7/22 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival

8/5 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion!

8/6 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point!

8/7 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Historic Theater%

8/9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom%

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia!

8/19 - Bethel, NY - Catbird Music Festival

8/25 - London, UK - Lafayette

8/26 - Leicestershire, UK - The Long Road

9/8 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

9/9 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/10 - Lexington, KY - The Burl County Fair

9/11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall#

9/12 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom#

9/14 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre#

9/15 - Madison, WI - Live On King Street#

9/16 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua#

9/17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's#

9/22 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

9/24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University (XL Live)^

9/29 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music^

9/30 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center^

10/1 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound

10/5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena*

10/6 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center*

10/7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

*supporting Chris Stapleton

!supporting Tyler Childers

+w/ Kelsey Waldon

%w/ Kyshona

#w/ S.G. Goodman

^w/ Brit Taylor