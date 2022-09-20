Margo Price announces new album ‘Strays’ and 2023 tour, shares “Change of Heart”

Margo Price has announced a new album, Strays, which will be out January 13 via Loma Vista. She co-produced it with Jonathan Wilson and it features appearances by Sharon Van Etten, Lucius, and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

"I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating," says Margo. "You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I'm going to be here, I'm going to enjoy it, and I'm not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs."

The album includes recent single "Been to the Mountain" and she's just shared bluesy new song "Change of Heart," that pulls as much from pop and rock as it does country. Watch the video below.

Margo has also announced an 2023 tour that hits most major US cities and a few Canadian ones as well and will have her out with Kam Franklin (The Suffers), The Deslondes, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Lola Kirke, Tre Burt and Jessi Colter. The NYC stop is March 4 at Webster Hall with Tre Burt, and she wraps things up in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on March 9.

Tickets for 2023 dates go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, Margo Price will publish her debut memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, on October 4 via University of Texas Press, and will go on an extensive book tour this fall, including NYC's P&T Knitwear on October 5 with Valerie June, and Brooklyn's Greenlight Bookstore on October 6. Watch a trailer for the memoir below.

All upcoming Margo Price live appearances are listed below.

Strays Tracklist:

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)

Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill

Margo Price - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

9/23 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

9/24 - Raleigh, NC - Farm Aid

10/4 - Nashville, TN - Grimey’s^

10/5 - New York, NY - P&T Knitwear^

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore^

10/8 - York, PA - White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 - Nashville, TN - Southern Festival of Books^

10/17 - Lexington, KY - Joseph Beth Booksellers^

10/18 - Louisville, KY - Carmichael’s Bookstore^

10/20 - Traverse City, MI - National Writer’s Series^

10/22 - Iowa City, IA - Prairie Lights^

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Humanities Festival^

10/24 - Winnetka, IL - The Book Stall^

10/27-30 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Green Apple Books on the Park^

11/2 - Santa Cruz, CA - Bookshop Santa Cruz^

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Vroman’s^

11/5 - Austin, TX - Texas Book Festival^

11/6 - Dallas, TX - Interabang Books^

11/16 - Nashville, TN - Parnassus Books^

11/29 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge*

11/30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live*

12/2 - Lake Wales, FL - Orange Blossom Revue

12/3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm*

12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

12/6 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall*

1/30 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel %

1/31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse %

2/2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall &

2/3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn &

2/4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater &

2/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom $

2/7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park $

2/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre $

2/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore $

2/11 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre $

2/13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom $

2/14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom $

2/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox $

2/17 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm $

2/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue $

2/20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre $

2/21 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre $

2/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue $

2/24 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre #

2/25 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre #

2/27 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom #

2/28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club #

3/2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts #

3/4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

3/9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium !

^Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

*w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

% w/ The Deslondes

& w/ Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

$ w/ Lola Kirke

# w/ Tre Burt

! w/ Jessi Colter