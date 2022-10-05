Margo Price pays tribute to Loretta Lynn, covers “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven”

Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday (10/4), and Margo Price paid tribute to the country icon with a rendition of "Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven But Nobody Wants To Die" at her book tour stop in Nashville. She also shared memories of Loretta on social media, writing, "It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever."

Watch Margo's cover, and her 2017 performance of the same song with Loretta, below.

Margo's new memoir Maybe We'll Make It came out on Tuesday, and her book tour stops in NYC's P&T Knitwear on Wednesday (10/5) with Valerie June, and Brooklyn's Greenlight Bookstore on Thursday (10/6) with Alison Stewart. She also has a new album, Strays, out in January, and her tour supporting it includes an NYC stop at Webster Hall on March 4, with Tré Burt.