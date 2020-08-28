Margo Price performing two full-band livestreams from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Margo Price has been staying busy during coronavirus lockdown: she released her new Sturgill Simpson-produced album, That's How Rumors Get Started, in July, released a live album, covered Cardi B's "WAP" on The Daily Show earlier this month, and just released a new "symphonic" arrangement of “I’d Die For You,” the closing track on her new album, which she premiered at this year's Tibet House Benefit in NYC. You can listen to “I’d Die For You (Symphonic)” below.

Having also done a few at-home livestreams during the pandemic, Margo is now stepping it up a little, and playing two full-band livestream from a crowdless Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on September 9 & 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Margo talked with Billboard about what fans can expect. "I gotta think about taking care of my band and crew," she said. "I’ve tried to do little performances here and there and donate the money and make merch for them, but a lot of musicians are living paycheck to paycheck -- and they were before this hit. Nobody has savings, nobody has a backup plan, nobody has health insurance, nobody has any other way to make money. The band and I had been working on arrangements, and we’d already changed some tempos and added extended instrumentals and transitions and worked out covers and new stuff, and [this performance] is a good way to do that."