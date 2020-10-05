Margo Price, Robyn Hitchcock, Rosanne Cash & more playing Marquita Bradshaw Fundraiser

Margo Price, Robyn Hitchcock and Emma Swift, Rosanne Cash, Bully, John McCauley and Vanessa Carlton, Rodney Crowell, Caitlin Rose, Tristen, Lillie Mae, Erin Rae, and many more musicians will play Music for Marquita, a live virtual telethon that's raising money for the campaign for Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic candidate for Senate and the first Black woman to win a statewide party nomination in Tennessee.

The telethon is hosted by Third Man Records and happens October 20 at 6 PM ET via YouTube (5 PM CT). Donate and RSVP to watch the livestream.

"Momentum surrounding Team Bradshaw grows each and every day," says Marquita, who beat her opponent, James Mackler (and his $2.1 million campaign budget) in the Tennessee Democratic Primary in August with just $8,420 in grassroots-raised funds. "Meeting the many supporters on the campaign trail brings me so much joy and hope! With all the excitement building up around our movement, I think we've earned a little celebration, don't you? Join us and wear your dancin' shoes. Let's keep making history—together."

Nashville musician William Tyler is behind the event, coming up with the idea after messaging the Bradshaw campaign, asking how he could help. "I see in Marquita Bradshaw's campaign not only a stark and inspiring contrast to the old con job style GOP candidates Tennessee continues to elect, but an actual inspiring and galvanizing individual who not only ideates change—she lives it," says Tyler.

Ben Swank of Third Man adds, "The United States and Tennessee need leadership that values working people, the environment, education, healthcare, and justice. Marquita Bradshaw embodies strong leadership in all of those issues and more. Third Man is committed to using our voices and platform to advance those causes alongside so many other great Tennessee citizens. These are the critical issues of our time and we're proud to help in any way to shine a light on a candidate who values people above capital, and who believes that a better future is possible and has a path to help take us there."

Check out the Musicians for Marquita poster below.