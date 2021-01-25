Margo Price shares “Hey Child” video, announces in-person TN show, touring w/ Chris Stapleton

Margo Price has shared a new video for "Hey Child" from last year's Sturgill Simpson-produced That's How Rumors Get Started. The song itself is an extremely personal one. "'Hey Child' was a song that was written back in 2012 not long after my husband Jeremy and I lost our son Ezra," Margo says. "We were playing shows with our rock and roll band Buffalo Clover and occupying most of the bars in East Nashville. We had begun hanging with a rowdy group of degenerate musician friends and partying harder than The Rolling Stones. We were outsiders to what was going on with mainstream Nashville in every sense and it was the beginning of my bourbon drinking phase. The song was about how many of our talented friends were drinking and partying their talents away but after a few years had passed, we realized it was just as much about us as our friends. I had retired it when the band broke up but Sturgill Simpson resurrected it when he asked me if I would re-record it for That's How Rumors Get Started."

As for the video, Margo collaborated on it with director Kimberly Stuckwisch. "She and I wanted to show pieces of my past lives and how I have moved on," says Margo. "It was both therapeutic and painful to revisit those memories and who I used to be." You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, Margo has just announced her first headline show since the pandemic, which is currently set for May 28 at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Pelham, TN (about an hour Southeast of Nashville). The socially distanced outdoors show will adhere to COVID protocols, including staggered arrival times, socially distanced pods, mandatory masks when not in your pod, a temperature check and other screening tests before entering. Read more about it here.

Margo is also set to tour as part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show, and her dates are currently scheduled to kick off April 21 in Toledo, OH. Dates, as they stand now, are listed below.

Margo Price - 2021 Tour Dates

04-21 Toledo, OH - Hunting Center %

04-22 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center %

04-27 Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush 2021

05-28 Pelham, TN - The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater

06-10 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater %

06-11 Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater %

06-12 Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

06-17 Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena %

06-18 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre %

06-19 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre %

% with Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show