Margo Price shares new song “Been To The Mountain,” launches her own podcast

Margo Price has released a new single "Been To The Mountain," with a tarot-inspired and kaleidoscopic music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Over an unrelenting backdrop driven by organ, harpsichord, and electric guitar, the song finds Margo exploring the past and future, who she's been and who she's becoming. She explains:

“Been To The Mountain" is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age. I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism - it’s telepathic. Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story’s hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.

"Been To The Mountain" was co-written by Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, and produced by Jonathan Wilson. It follows 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started. Watch the music video below.

Margo Price is also launching her own Sonos Radio podcast today, Runaway Horses, where she'll interview artists who "who aren’t afraid to break the mold and follow their own path," per a press release. The show will feature conversations with Amethyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bettye LaVette, and Lucius, and kicks off today with Emmylou Harris. Episodes come out each Thursday and are "available on Sonos Radio in the Sonos app, the Sonos Radio website and all major podcast platforms."

Margo also has a memoir coming out on October 4, titled Maybe We'll Make It. She'll play a handful more festivals and shows this summer and fall (including opening for Wilco at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre), and then will be on a book tour. The book tour will reach NYC on October 5 at P&T Knitwear with Valerie June and October 6 at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn. All dates below.

Margo Price Tour Dates

8/26 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

9/4 - Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival

9/8 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Wilco

9/17 - Pryor Creek, OK - Born and Raised

9/23 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

9/24 - Raleigh, NC - Farm Aid

10/4 - Nashville, TN - Grimey’s*

10/5 - New York, NY - P&T Knitwear*

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore*

10/7 - York, PA - White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 - Nashville, TN - Southern Festival of Books*

10/17 - Lexington, KY - Joseph Beth Booksellers*

10/18 - Louisville, KY - Carmichael’s Bookstore*

10/20 - Traverse City, MI - National Writer’s Series*

10/22 - Iowa City, IA - Prairie Lights*

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Humanities Festival*

10/24 - Winnetka, IL - The Book Stall*

10/27 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Green Apple Books on the Park*

11/2 - Santa Cruz, CA - Bookshop Santa Cruz*

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Vroman’s*

11/5 - Austin, TX - Texas Book Festival*

11/6 - Dallas, TX - Interbang Books*

11/16 - Nashville, TN - Parnassus Books*

12/2 - Lake Wales, FL - Orange Blossom Revue

*Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

Margo also features on Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' "State of Mind," which just recently got a video, and you can check that out too: