Margo Price teams w/ Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria for new single benefiting reproductive justice

Margo Price has teamed up with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for a new single, "Fight To Make It." Proceeds from sales of the soulful country track on Bandcamp will benefit Noise For Now:

NOISE FOR NOW is a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access. NOISE FOR NOW is the link between touring musicians, progressive promoters, athletes, artists and local reproductive rights organizations in cities across the country. Reproductive health care services, including access to safe and legal abortion, are under attack. By organizing benefit events and campaigns, NOISE FOR NOW provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talents to raise money and send a clear message that Reproductive Rights are human rights.

"Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America," Margo says. "The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue."

"When we stand together and sing together we are stronger," she continues. "Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I'm grateful for her contribution to the song."