Maria Bamford on tour, playing four Brooklyn shows
Comedian Maria Bamford is out playing shows, hitting Phoenix this week, and Tacoma, WA next week. She also has stops on the horizon in Denver, Albany, Irvine, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. show happens at Flappers on September 9 (sold out), and she's got four Brooklyn shows across two nights at The Bell House on November 19 & 20 with 7 PM and 10:30 shows each night (tickets).
MARIA BAMFORD - 2021 TOUR DATES
JUL 13 PHOENIX, AZ - STAND UP LIVE
JUL 14 PHOENIX, AZ - STAND UP LIVE
JUL 20 TACOMA, WA - TACOMA COMEDY CLUB
JUL 21 TACOMA, WA - TACOMA COMEDY CLUB
AUG 19 TO AUG 21 DENVER, CO - COMEDY WORKS DENVER
AUG 27 ALBANY, NY - FUNNY BONE
AUG 27 ALBANY, NY - FUNNY BONE
AUG 28 ALBANY, NY - FUNNY BONE
AUG 28 ALBANY, NY - FUNNY BONE
SEP 8 IRVINE, CA - IRVINE IMPROV
SEP 9 BURBANK, CA - FLAPPERS COMEDY CLUB
SEP 12 SAN JOSE, CA - SAN JOSE IMPROV
SEP 23 AUSTIN, TX - MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL
SEP 24 AUSTIN, TX - MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL
OCT 6 BREA, CA - BREA IMPROV
OCT 7 OXNARD, CA - OXNARD LEVITY LIVE
OCT 14 TO OCT 17 CHICAGO, IL - THE DEN THEATRE
OCT 23 LONDON, UK - EARTH
NOV 19 BROOKLYN - THE BELL HOUSE (7:30 & 10 PM SHOWS)
NOV 20 BROOKLYN - THE BELL HOUSE (7:30 & 10 PM SHOWS)