Maria BC announces debut LP, playing shows (watch “The Only Thing” video)

Ohio-born, Oakland, CA-based ambient folk artist Maria BC announced their debut LP, Hyaline, due out May 27 via Father/Daughter and Fear of Missing Out Records. It follows their 2021 EP Devil's Rain, and they've shared a new single, the arrestingly lovely "The Only Thing," which you can watch the video for below.

The song is "about allowing yourself to be seen fully by another person," Maria says. "When you find they aren’t afraid, you realize you shouldn’t be either. It took me a bunch of tries to finish the arrangement for this one. It felt too sparse, while the song is about that full, effervescent, sun-is-coming-up feeling of new love. I spent several weeks adding parts and scrapping them — you know, getting nowhere. Then, at some point, I realized the refrain of another song I was working on had the same chord progression as ‘The Only Thing’ refrain. I turned that into a kind of counter-melody, Liz Fraser style, and I think it tied the whole thing together."

Maria has some shows coming up, including dates with Arooj Aftab and Squirrel Flower, as well as sets at SXSW, New Colossus, and Green Man Festival. See all dates below.

MARIA BC - HYALINE TRACKLIST

1. No Reason

2. April

3. The Only Thing

4. ROF

5. Keepsakes

6. Rerun

7. ***

8. Betelgeuse

9. The Big Train

10. Good Before

11. Hyaline

MARIA BC: 2022 TOUR

Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area *

Mar 8 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

Mar 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

Mar 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

Mar 12-13 - New York, NY @ New Colossus

Mar 15-20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

May 11-14 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

Aug 18-21 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

* - w/ Arooj Aftab

# - w/ Squirrel Flower & Tenci