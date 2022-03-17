Mariah the Scientist announces 2022 tour; new EP out now

Mariah the Scientist released one of 2021's best R&B albums with RY RY WORLD, and last week she kept the momentum going with the new four-song EP, The Intermission. It's cut from the same rich, airy cloth as RY RY WORLD, and if you haven't heard it yet, I recommend streaming it below.

Mariah has also now announced 'The Experimental Tour,' which goes down after she plays Coachella and hits NYC on May 13 at Webster Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (3/18) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale underway now.

Mariah also has some Europe/UK dates, including Primavera Sound. All dates are listed below.

