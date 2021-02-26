Marianne Faithfull shares “She Walks in Beauty” ft. Warren Ellis from new collaborative LP

Marianne Faithfull announced a new collaborative spoken word album with Bad Seeds/Dirty Three member and producer Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty, back in January, and now we have our first taste of it. They've shared the title track, which features Faithfull reciting one of Lord Byron's most famous poems over music composed by Ellis. Stream it below

"It’s very romantic, not like you imagine Byron to be," Faithfull says. "It’s so beautiful, and that’s why I like it. I love the other side of Byron too, but this is really amazing, sublime. And I was very drawn to the ability to do really beautiful rhymes. I think that’s from being a songwriter. It’s incredibly nice. Not what I connect with Lord Byron at all."

She Walks in Beauty, which also features Nick Cave, Brian Eno and Vincent Ségal, is due out April 30 via BMG, and it was made during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which Faithfull nearly died from.

Meanwhile, another project Ellis worked on during coronavirus lockdown is out now, Carnage, a surprise new Nick Cave album.