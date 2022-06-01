Mariel Buckley announces new album ‘Everywhere I Used To Be,’ shares song, touring

Canadian singer/songwriter Mariel Buckley has announced that she'll follow 2018's Driving in the Dark with her sophomore album, Everywhere I Used to Be, on August 12 via Birthday Cake Records (pre-order). It was produced by Marcus Paquin (Arcade Fire, The Weather Station, etc), and the first single is "Shooting at the Moon," a propulsive heartland rock/alt-country song that comes with soaring pedal steel, a War On Drugs-y rhythm section, and a hook from Mariel that you'll be humming after one listen.

"'Shooting at the Moon' is a fun little ripper of a song about the trials and tribulations of touring as a mid-level Canadian musician and battling with the inevitable ego of being somebody who works on stage," she says. "Snapshots of life on the road, long-distance romance and the ever-enduring underdog spirit that drives this tune, keeping feet on the ground and eyes on the prize. The video (shot and directed by Sebastian Buzzalino/Unfolding Creative Photography and edited by Mike Linton/Centric Productions) tries to capture that feeling – the fervor and excitement of the road alongside the almost mundane repetition of set-up, tear down, driving and more driving. Aiming to showcase the off-stage, less glamourized part of the touring band." Listen and watch the video below.

Mariel also has tour dates opening for Canadian alt-country duo The Bros. Landreth, including NYC's The Loft at City Winery on June 13. All North American dates are listed below. Europe/UK dates here.

Mariel Buckley -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 3 – Hamilton, ON, Canada – Mills Hardware

June 4 – London, ON, Canada – Aeolian Hall

June 8 – Kingston, ON, Canada – The Grad Club

June 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – National Arts Centre

June 10 – Petersborough, ON, Canada – Market Hall

June 11 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Starlight Room @ El Mocambo

June 13 – New York, NY – City Winery

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

June 15 – Washington, DC – City Winery

June 18 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

June 20 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota Jazz Club

*All dates in support of The Bros. Landreth