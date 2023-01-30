Marilyn Manson accused of ’90s sexual assault of a minor in new lawsuit

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexually assaulting and grooming an underage girl in a new lawsuit, Rolling Stone reports. According to the suit, the alleged incidents took place during the mid to late 1990s; previous allegations against Manson have focused on sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct alleged to have taken place around 2010.

The suit, which includes counts of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, was filed by an anonymous plaintiff, now an adult, as "Jane Doe," in Nassau County Supreme court, and Manson's former labels Interscope and Nothing labels are also listed as defendants. Doe says she first met Manson when she was 16 in 1995, and was invited onto his tour bus following a show in Dallas.

More from Rolling Stone:

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit claims. The age of consent in Texas at the time was, and still is, 17. “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff,” the suit says. “Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the fuck off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

According to the suit, Doe met up with Manson multiple times after their initial meeting, including in New Orleans when she was still 16. Read the full report on Rolling Stone.

Manson recently settled out of court with actress Esmé Bianco, who sued him for sexual assault and human trafficking. The terms of their agreement are not currently known.