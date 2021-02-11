Marilyn Manson accused of abuse by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco

Actress Esmé Bianco, who appeared as Ros on Game of Thrones, has come forward to accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse, joining Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women who have already accused him. Speaking to The Cut, Bianco says that after meeting Manson in 2005 and exchanging emails, Manson flew her into LA from her home in London in 2009 to star in a music video he was making for "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies." More from The Cut:

[Manson] explained that it would be shot on a flip camera for a home-video feel and would involve Manson “kidnapping” Bianco in his home. “I need to have a victim/lover,” he wrote in an email. Bianco believed that the job would be strictly professional. “You are gonna have to pretend to like being manhandled by me. Sorry,” Manson emailed her a few days before the shoot. Once she arrived, she says, the line between art and reality immediately blurred. Bianco, who was 26 at the time, says she spent the next three days in lingerie, barely sleeping or eating, with Manson serving up cocaine rather than food. She remembers him losing his temper and throwing the camera at a smoke alarm. Soon, she says, he became violent, tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds — the same kind of “torture device” Wood has said was used on her. Bianco was terrified but tried to calm down by telling herself, It’s just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art.

Afterwards, Bianco told The Cut that she and Manson began a long distance affair, and that when they did meet, he'd "bite her during sex without her consent, leaving her whole body bruised." Two years later, in March of 2011, Bianco left her husband to move in with Manson on his invitation, she told The Cut. She continued:

She says there was a very brief honeymoon period during which Manson showered her with attention, but he soon began to control every aspect of her life. She says he dictated what she could wear (she says he preferred her in a short pencil dress with stockings), her sleep schedule (“I was often violently shaken awake should I go to sleep without permission,” she told the California Assembly), and when she could come and go from the apartment (she says she didn’t have a key). One night in May, Manson sent Walters a text saying someone had broken a glass in the studio and that “Esme is gonna get the brunt of this. Don’t care.” “I basically felt like a prisoner,” says Bianco. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

During the two months she spent living with Manson during that period, Bianco told The Cut that she was "often in a dissociative state" and took to "drinking heavily to cope." She recalled a time where Manson had "repeatedly cut her torso with a knife" to The Cut, saying, "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety." She also described to The Cut a "breaking point," during which Manson "chased her around the apartment with an ax."

Read more from Bianco on The Cut.

Since the allegations against him broken, Manson has been dropped by his record label, agency and manager, and removed from two current television projects, American Gods and Creepshow. He has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."