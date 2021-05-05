Marilyn Manson accused of rape and abuse by ex-partner Ashley Morgan Smithline

Another former partner of Marilyn Manson has come forward to accuse him of abuse and assault. Model Ashley Morgan Smithline told People that she met Manson in 2010 and dated him for two years, and that he physically and sexually abused her during that time. "I survived a monster," she said.

More from People:

Over the course of two years, Smithline says that along with being sexually assaulted by the rock star countless times, Manson, 52, bit her, whipped her, cut her with a swastika-emblazoned knife and shoved his fist in her mouth during sex. She says he also forced her to do a blood pact and that she was locked into what he called "the bad girls' room," a glass, soundproof room, whenever she "pissed him off."

Actress Esmé Bianco recently sued Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, for sexual assault and human trafficking. She spoke out after Evan Rachel Wood and others also accused Manson of abuse.

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."